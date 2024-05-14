Third largest state prison system goes live with Tyler Technologies’ solution suite

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) has successfully gone live with Tyler’s payment and deposit solutions to effectively manage all aspects of money transfer services for correctional facilities across the entire state of Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, working together with Tyler enables the agency to provide advancements in technology that will accelerate and support its mission in ways not previously possible. With Tyler’s suite of solutions, FDC is modernizing many of its paper-based processes, providing expanded disbursement services, enhancing its court-ordered payments solution, and providing additional resources to inmates to help reduce recidivism, all while minimizing most of the fees paid by friends and families who are sending funds to loved ones.

Through this partnership, FDC will be able to streamline the entire inmate trust management life cycle from incoming deposits and payments to fund disbursement. The project will be implemented in multiple phases. The deposit solutions, which are part of the initial phase, are powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a cloud environment and make it easy to accept deposits from approved individuals through a user-friendly omni-channel platform. Approved depositors can send funds to inmates online, via mobile app, through interactive voice response, and at a secure lockbox. Deposited funds are then made available in the inmate’s commissary account. When an inmate is released, he or she can quickly receive that money on a prepaid debit card. These debit cards will help formerly incarcerated individuals gain access to funds from area banks and secure transportation and other necessary items for reentry.

Tyler is also assisting the FDC with streamlining the collection and disbursement of court-ordered payments. Offenders now have access to a modern payment platform, enabling them to easily look up their account, make payments, and view transaction history from one platform. Court-ordered payments can then be disbursed to victims in a variety of channels, including instant transfer, PayPal, or Venmo, with some options funding the individual within a matter of minutes once approved by FDC.

Tyler is also pleased to provide FDC with a reentry solution that bridges the gap between the facility and the community by connecting inmates with local support organizations prior to their release. The solution works hand-in-hand with programs administered by the FDC and benefits inmates by helping to connect them with resources to further educational opportunities. They can find a job, locate housing, and otherwise prepare themselves to be active, healthy contributors to their community after being released from prison.

“We are truly honored to partner with the Florida Department of Corrections on this incredible opportunity. The possibilities for modernization are endless with the purpose-built technologies the state has implemented from Tyler. Florida is an innovator in elevating its payments program and introducing critical new solutions in its facilities,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president of Tyler’s Digital Solutions Division. “These solutions not only support incarcerated individuals while in prison, but more importantly, they help give them an advantage as they transition to life after release.”

The FDC has 128 facilities and houses more than 80,000 residents. It is the third largest prison system in the U.S. Tyler is the payment services provider for the state of Florida, serving more than 20 state agencies, the state’s judicial branch, and many local government entities.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.