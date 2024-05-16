Mark43 partners with the Fox Valley Park District Police Department to upgrade its public safety operations

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software provider, is proud to announce its partnership with the Fox Valley Park District Police Department in Illinois, to deliver its modern and secure records management system (RMS). The deployment of Mark43’s cloud-native RMS has empowered officers with an efficient, reliable, and user-friendly system that makes report writing easier leading to increased community engagement and enhanced public safety.

With a commitment to leveraging modern technology, the Fox Valley Park District Police Department recognizes the value of Mark43’s RMS in saving time, harnessing analytics to improve operations, and delivering real-time information to support public safety. By transitioning to a cloud-native platform, officers now have access to important information on the go, enabling them to effectively ensure guests have a safe and enjoyable environment and experience with the use of trails, parks, programs, and facilities.

Larry Lapp, Chief of Police and Public Safety at the Fox Valley Park District Police Department, said: “We are excited to be using Mark43 to enhance our public safety capabilities and support our officers and ultimately our park-goers. The straightforward user-friendly interface, coupled with advanced analytics and Mark43’s in-person seamless training, ensures that our officers and users can maximize efficiency and focus on our core mission of creating a positive effect on the lives of our community members and visitors while keeping them safe.”

Matt Polega, Co-founder and President of Mark43, said: “Public safety agencies deserve modern technology, and we are honored to partner with the Fox Valley Park District Police Department to support its officers as they work to keep community members and guests safe. By leveraging Mark43 technology, Fox Valley Park District Police Department is now able to save time on administrative tasks and spend more supporting community members and visitors to ensure they have an enriching experience in the Fox Valley Park District.”

The technology that powers Mark43 RMS is assisting the Fox Valley Park District Police Department by enabling faster report-writing, easier National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) reporting which all enhances work performance and supports job satisfaction. The partnership with Mark43 also includes in-person training to equip officers with the necessary skills to leverage the platform effectively, along with dedicated 24/7/365 customer support.

By embracing innovative solutions like Mark43 RMS, the Fox Valley Park District Police Department reaffirms its dedication to providing efficient and effective law enforcement services, advancing public safety initiatives, and fostering stronger community relationships. Mark43 remains committed to empowering law enforcement agencies across Illinois, building on successful partnerships with agencies like the Berwyn Police Department, the Hometown Police Department, and the Melrose Park Police Department.

