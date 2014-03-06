Neil Schlisserman Joins Vigilant Solutions Executive Management Team

LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA – Vigilant Solutions, a leading provider of law enforcement solutions such as license plate recognition (LPR), facial recognition, online investigative tools and data, is pleased to announce that Mr. Neil Schlisserman has joined its executive management team. After a period of remarkable growth, and in preparation for continued growth, Neil joins Vigilant in the role of Vice President of Sales.

Neil has more than 25 years of experience in the sales and delivery of software and services to enterprise customers. Most recently, Neil was a member of the global management team and responsible for the North and South American operations for Memex – a leading provider of intelligence management solutions to law enforcement that was ultimately acquired by the SAS Institute in 2010. Neil has held a variety of other executive and management positions at organizations such as Sapient Corporation, Deloitte Consulting and American Management Systems (now CGI) during his career. Neil received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Systems with High University Honors from Carnegie-Mellon University.

Commenting on his move to Vigilant, Neil states, “I am honored to join Vigilant during this exciting period of expansion and growth. Seeing the uniqueness and innovation of Vigilant’s product offering and hearing of the many successes that these products are enabling for our customers really sold me on making this transition. I look forward to helping Vigilant continue its rapid growth and assisting our law enforcement partners in better understanding the benefits that Vigilant can provide to their respective agencies.”

Shawn Smith, President and Founder of Vigilant, adds, “Neil has an accomplished and successful career as a proven leader. We are very pleased to have him join our team and look forward to his contributions. Neil’s decision to join our company further validates that we are doing the right things in the market by creating truly unique solutions that help protect officers, solve cases, and ultimately deter crime and save lives.”

About Vigilant Solutions:

Based in Livermore, California, Vigilant Solutions is an industry-leading pioneer of innovative intelligence solutions that help law enforcement protect officers, families and communities. For additional information, visit www.vigilantsolutions.com.