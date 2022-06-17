Rekor Systems platform selected by Israel national infrastructure company for AI-driven intelligent infrastructure on Israel highways

Rekor One Traffic Management Solution Serves as Real-time Intelligence Foundation for Netivei Israel to Improve Highway Safety, Congestion, and Cross-agency Collaboration

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor“ or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced its joint program launched by Netivei Israel, the national transport infrastructure company of Israel, in collaboration with Israel Living Lab Consortium and the Israel Innovation Authority. The program designates the Rekor One™ Traffic Management solution as the platform to drive data accessibility and improve traffic congestion and road safety on Israel’s main coastal highway. This one-year project is one of the largest initiatives for private-public collaboration in the Israel transportation space to date and will deliver approximately $300,000US in revenue for Rekor.

Rekor’s Traffic Management solution serves as the core system for integrating and processing data into a single source of truth. This approach uniquely brings digital and physical infrastructure together to extract the most data possible from the roadway and environment. The project will integrate multiple Rekor edge-based optical roadside sensors stationed along the roadway and consolidate this real-time traffic analytics data with seven other diverse real-time data sets, including dashcam footage, public transit analytics, video footage of roadway incidents, and traffic enforcement capabilities to detect violations. Data partners include Nexar, Moovit, AD Knight, HopOn, SaferPlace, Tomorrow.io, and Blue White Robotics (BWR).

Netivei Israel is the leading transport infrastructure company in Israel, responsible for intercity roads and construction of new electrified railways. The company delivers transport infrastructure to its customers and stakeholders that supports safe and convenient commuting and manages road traffic across Israel.

“This is one of Rekor’s largest collaborations with private partners to date,” said Rekor President David Desharnais. “A collaboration of this scale enables greater data capture and more effective insights to better understand traffic conditions and help Netivei Israel better serve drivers on its highways.”

The Rekor One™ Traffic Management solution combines a host of traffic management applications, including Real-time Traffic Analytics, Roadway Monitoring and Response, and Live and Archival Traffic Views. The Netivei Israel congestion mitigation and traffic safety pilot involves full deployment of all of Rekor One’s traffic management capabilities, including Rekor’s Edge Series devices to capture traffic analytics in Israel.

“Netivei Israel, as the national transportation infrastructure company, has a core mission of promoting innovation and technology to tackle transportation challenges,” said Revital Levy, Director of Engineering R&D at Netivei Israel. “This project opens the door to entrepreneurial activity and collaboration among startups to allow Netivei Israel to continue to be a growth engine in the Israeli economy. Rekor’s solution provides a significant component to enabling effective real-time traffic management.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind project involving collaboration between a public authority and eight cutting edge tech-companies, in order to solve a real-life challenge by data and tech sharing,” said Dr. Smadar Itskovich, the Founder & CEO of the Israel Smart Mobility Living Lab. “We, at the Smart Mobility Consortium, invite more companies to join us in this project and others, in order to join forces and accelerate innovation through collaboration in the smart mobility field.”

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.

About Netivei Israel

Netivei Israel is the No. 1 expert in engineering and management of complex large scale transport infrastructure projects and programs. They develop and deploy advanced design support and management systems and have adopted the sustainability approach as a core business strategy. Netivei Israel established nine functional divisions, including Innovation and Strategy, Engineering and Development, Road Network Maintenance and Operations, Railway Infrastructure, Contracting and Engagements, PPP, Human Capital and Organization Operations, Legal Advisor and Finance Division.