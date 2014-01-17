COBAN Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement with DragonEye Technology

HOUSTON, Texas – COBAN Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in police in-car video solutions, announced it signed a distribution agreement with DragonEye Technology, LLC, a developer of traffic safety systems and laser-based sensing and imaging technology. DragonEye products will be available from COBAN starting immediately.

“DragonEye Technology is extremely pleased to partner with COBAN,” stated Scott Patterson, President of DragonEye Technology. “COBAN has a reputation for outstanding customer service and satisfaction, which are founding principles of DragonEye Technology. We are honored to be part of COBAN’s entry into the speed enforcement market and look forward to a very effective relationship.”

The distribution of speed measurement tools expands COBAN’s comprehensive suite of products, which includes in-car video cameras, body-worn cameras, automatic license plate recognition, interview room systems, automatic vehicle location and media management solutions. The agreement positions the company as a single source for law enforcement technologies, a convenience that saves agencies time and resources long-term. COBAN’s team of sales and service representatives will collaborate with DragonEye to deliver consistency in service and support for DragonEye products.

“COBAN is excited for this great opportunity to be a distributor of DragonEye’s superior products,” said David Hinojosa, Senior Vice President of Marketing for COBAN Technologies. “We feel this relationship will be very beneficial to our customers as we work to provide them with the best equipment and service in the market.”

About DragonEye Technology

DragonEye Technology is an Atlanta-based company that designs and manufactures laser-based sensing and imaging products and specializes in law enforcement traffic safety systems. Their designs are assembled, tested and serviced in the United States.

About COBAN Technologies, Inc.

Since 2002, COBAN Technologies has been developing in-car video and mobile computing solutions for law enforcement agencies across the country. Their unique in-car video, interview rooms, automatic license plate recognition, automatic vehicle locator, which are all managed by one video

management system, provide a complete digital solution. COBAN is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with satellite facilities throughout the United States.