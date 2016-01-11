Now Get More Value for the Same Price - The MPH Python III Just Got Even Better

Owensboro, KY - Already well known in law and traffic enforcement agencies throughout North America, the MPH Python III and Python III FS are now being manufactured with our premium-class Ka band antennas – at no additional cost to you.

The Python is already an excellent value, and the new premium-class antenna gives you even more:

• Increased sensitivity and range

• More immunity from radio interference

• All black exterior for unmarked cars and covert operations

• Smaller, streamlined profile, requiring less room for installation

• Waterproof housing

Many law enforcement agencies use the Python Series III radar to enforce the speeds of motor vehicles, operating from stationary or moving patrol vehicles. Python uses the well-known and legally accepted Doppler principle. The radar has been accepted by the FCC and conforms to all NHTSA specifications. For more information: www.mphindustries.com/python-iii

About MPH Industries

MPH Industries, Inc., an Employee Owned Company, is one of the leading manufacturers of both radar and lidar speed measurement systems. With a product line historically rooted in law enforcement, MPH is known to be a premium supplier of quality, innovative products with an outstanding tradition of customer service. www.mphindustries.com