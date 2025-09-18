PSS enhances foldable traffic cone FirstGard with fill port for greater stability

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND — PSS, a leading innovator in safety equipment, is proud to announce an important improvement to its FirstGard foldable traffic cone with the addition of a fill port that offers greater stability and performance for users in the field.

Designed to optimize portability and efficiency, FirstGard is trusted by professionals in emergency response, construction, and traffic control. Now, with the addition of a convenient fill port, users can easily add dry sand to ballast the cone for extra stability in challenging weather or high-speed traffic conditions. With this update, each of FirstGard’s three panels can hold up to 1.5 lbs of sand each, for a combined additional 4.5 lbs of weight.

Customer feedback led PSS to incorporate the option for increased stability for more extreme environments. First responders answer the call of duty regardless of weather conditions. With this new feature, FirstGard is always ready to be at their side.

PSS sent a prototype of the updated FirstGard to the Ann Arbor Township Fire Department for assessment last year and received feedback from Captain Lewis Kempf:

“We have more miles of expressway in our township than any other in the county, so we are using FirstGard in high-speed areas as well as open wind areas; adding about a quarter pound of sand to each panel makes the cones very stable. On windy days, a standard cone will blow over unless you double the rubber ones up, but adding the extra weight to FirstGard allows them to remain stable even on windy days.”

The fill port is designed for ease of use, durability, and leak prevention. Whether you’re managing a temporary lane closure, working on the roadside, or responding to an emergency, the enhanced FirstGard foldable cone is now even more adaptable to your safety needs.

The improved FirstGard foldable traffic cone is available now through PSS distributors and at pss-innovations.com. For more information, please contact team@pss-innovations.com or call 800-662-6338.