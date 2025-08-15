Digimation unveils LiveScenarios, a breakthrough in real-time de-escalation training

PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. — Digimation today announced LiveScenarios, a patent-pending simulation technology that brings real-time human interaction into law enforcement and security training environments, solving one of the most persistent problems in scenario-based training.

“For decades, trainers have relied on video scenarios to teach de-escalation, but the truth is, they’ve never really worked,” said David Avgikos, President of Digimation. “Pre-recorded video can’t hear you. It can’t think or respond. So, they can’t prepare you for real-world conversations that can prevent use-of-force incidents.”

Unlike traditional simulators that rely on pre-recorded video clips, LiveScenarios interact with the trainee in real time. This breakthrough allows for open-ended, unscripted conversations, giving officers, security staff, and healthcare workers the opportunity to practice communication and de-escalation techniques in a dynamic, responsive environment.

“An important aspect of LiveScenarios is how customizable they are,” continued Avgikos. “Instead of generic situations that may or may not be relevant, training becomes laser-focused on the specific needs of a department.”

Developed for use with Digimation’s DART, DART+, DART MAX, and DART MIL simulation platforms, LiveScenarios are designed to improve outcomes in encounters involving distressed individuals, mental health crises, or potentially volatile situations.

Key benefits of LiveScenarios include:

True two-way interaction – everything you do or say matters

Unlimited scenario variations – no branching script limitations

Easily change environments – everything is customizable; location, time of day, even the weather

Realistic stress training for communication, crisis response, and de-escalation

High replay value – LiveScenarios can be run over and over again, building on lessons learned in previous training

Agencies interested in seeing the technology in action can schedule a demonstration at www.dartrange.com/demo.

