Action Training Systems Announces All New ATS Online Training for Emergency Responders

After more than two decades of experience producing high-quality multi-media training content, Action Training Systems is taking their training to the next level by making it available online

POULSBO, Wash. - With budgets being cut, many departments and emergency response organizations are left with little or no money to purchase the quality training they need. Action Training Systems (ATS) now offers a convenient and affordable solution to deliver training to your department.

With the new ATS Online, instructors have the ability to access and set up ATS training programs online. In addition, instructors can manage both students and courses, import and share their own training resources and also to document training.

The company has produced over 200 programs for emergency response professionals, which have been delivered on DVD and CBT (computer-based interactive training courses). Instructors worldwide have always found the quality of their training programs to be superior, and now students will be able to access these learning resources from anywhere, anytime.

ATS Online is transforming both the instructor’s and students’ learning experience. No longer will learning be confined to a classroom environment. These training programs based on national standards will now be available as a total training solution to use at the instructor’s and students’ convenience.

“Customers view Action Training Systems as a company that has their best interest in mind,” said George Avila, CEO and founder of Action Training Systems. “We know how important meaningful training is in the emergency response community and we will always strive to meet or exceed their needs.

“Quality multi-media content has always been our top priority, and we waited to offer online training until we were confident that quality would not be compromised,” Avila added. “We now feel we have the best training materials on the market with the ability to deliver it any way our customers see fit. We look forward to continuing to be a part of their training success.”

About Action Training Systems

Action Training Systems has over 24 years of experience and knowledge in training programs for emergency responders. The company provides high-quality content and video demonstrations on DVD as well as interactive computer-based training (CBT) and scorable simulation courses that all run on the Iluminar Learning Management System (LMS) software platform. Training series by ATS include the Essentials of Fire Fighting, , HAZMAT, Emergency Medical Responder, Infection Control & Prevention, Fire Service Rescue, First On Scene, Fire Officer 1, Industrial Fire Brigades and much more. Their training is a valuable resource to a variety of industry professionals including—but not limited to—firefighters, law enforcement, industrial first responders, private security, private ambulance, military, safety officers, HAZMAT teams, search and rescue, utility workers and all other emergency responders. For information, visit www.action-training.com.