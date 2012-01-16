First Responders FIT4FUN Cruise aboard Norwegian Jewel

AURORA, CO - A FIT4FUN cruise experience introducing tactical athletes to lifelong wellness and optimal performance strategies has been organized by Med-Well, Inc., for October 2012 aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

“First responders – firefighters, police, EMT’s and paramedics, SWAT and military – all belong to the family of tactical athletes,” according to Anthony Palmieri, Jr., C.S.C.S., A.F.P., president of Med-Well. Palmieri cites statistics showing that the leading cause of in-the-job casualties among first responders is exertion-induced heart attacks.

“At a recent conference of fire chiefs in Keystone, Colorado, Raymond Bizal, of the National Fire Prevention Association, called upon fire departments to implement a fitness program for their crews as a top priority.”

“Our business is dedicated to helping to save those who help save us. This is a new and fun way to meet that challenge.”

The week-long cruise to the Western Caribbean will combine fitness assessments and daily sessions on strength, conditioning and nutrition for optimal wellness with networking opportunities, fun competitions and special activities for first responders and their families. Among the activities planned are Beach Olympics on Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, and celebration of Mexico’s Dia de los Muetos in Cozumel for spouses, kids and companions.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for first responders to relax and enjoy a totally fun-filled week in camaraderie with other tactical athletes, their spouses and families while learning life-long strategies to enhance job performance and overall wellness,” says Palmieri. “The wellness program in addition to a tremendous price on the cruise offers an extraordinary value.”

Palmieri adds that the 90-minute daily wellness and fitness sessions will be relevant to both the individual athlete and team leaders responsible for keeping their crews fit and “combat-ready.“

In addition to Palmieri, hands-on and practical sessions will be led by Jason Dudley, MS, CSCS, RSCC, USAW-1, Tactical Strength and Conditioning Coordinator for the acclaimed National Strength and Conditioning Association, and Gerard L. Guillory, MD, of the Care Group, PC. CPT and CSCS continuing education credit though the NCSA can be arranged for interested cruise participants.

“The NSCA recognizes the tremendous potential for tactical athletes to come together in this unique training setting,” says NSCA’s Dudley. “We are excited to be part of the program.”

The namesake of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel-Class ships, the 2376-passenger Norwegian Jewel offers live entertainment ranging from Cirque Bijou and the Norwegian Production Cast and Orchestra nightly shows to Nickelodeon™ at Sea and Slime Time Live; state-of-the-art fitness center; 2 large pools with waterslide and hot tubs; kid’s centers and teen discos; 16 dining options; and 13 bars and nightclubs. The Western Caribbean FIT4FUN Cruise departs Miami October 28 with stops at Falmouth, Jamaica, and Georgetown, Grand Cayman in addition to Great Stirrup Cay and Cozumel. An exciting range of shore excursion options is available in each port.



Palmieri provides comprehensive wellness services to police and fire departments throughout the Denver metro area, including medical and fitness testing and training. Med-Well has specialized in the performance training needs of firefighters and police officers since 1996, meeting or exceeding the professional models set by professional associations such as NFPA 1582 and the California Peace Officers Standards and Training Guidelines.

The NSCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, is an international nonprofit educational association serving nearly 30,000 members in 52 countries. It’s diverse membership of professionals from the sport science, athletic, allied health, and fitness industries are all united in pursuit of achieving the goal of proper strength training and conditioning to improve athletic performance and fitness. The NSCA develops and presents the most advanced information regarding strength training and conditioning practices, injury prevention, and research findings.

Dr. Guillory advocates that the most important thing an employer can do is help employees stay healthy to benefit not only the workforce, but the business as well. His fun and engaging presentations are aimed at educating employers and employees alike on simple, but often-overlooked steps to better health. Board-certified in internal medicine, Dr. Guillory is an assistant clinical professor at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Cruise prices start at $599/person for an inside cabin, exclusive of government tax. All FIT4FUN sessions, activities and materials are included in the price as well as special amenities available only to the group. Additionally, the fare includes all NCL’s award-winning cruise meals and snacks, amenities and activities available to all guests sailing aboard the Norwegian Jewel.

For more information on the First Responders FIT4FUN Cruise, and to make reservations, contact Judy Duran, CTA, of Polk Majestic Travel group, 720 270-5767, durandenver@msn.com.