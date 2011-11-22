Marymount University to Hold Online Chat on Graduate Program in Criminal Justice Administration and Policy on 11/30/11
Join Marymount faculty and staff for an online chat on Wednesday, November 30, from 8-9 p.m. to learn about Marymount’s online M.A. in Criminal Justice Administration and Policy. Designed for individuals in the criminal justice field, this program delivers the analytical, technical, and communication skills needed to advance to a leadership position.
To sign up for the session, visit marymount.edu/learnmore.