Team One Launches “Team One Network Europe” at 1st European Trainers Conference

John T. Meyer, Jr, President of Team One Network announced today the opening of Team One Network Europe. SETA INTERNATIONAL, Germany will be the point of contact and coordinator for Team One Network Europe. The complete line of courses will be available and taught in English and German.

Team One presented at the first European Trainers Conference at the IWA show in Nurnburg, Germany March 9-19, 2006 to over 300 Polizei trainers from 10 different countries in Europe. The response and requests for training contributed to the creation of Team One Network Europe.

John T. Meyer Jr, has been providing training to the international police and military community since 1988 and conducting training in Germany since 1990.

Team One Network is dedicated to supporting Law Enforcement with one single overwhelming objective, Officer Survival.

Goals

Team One Network has brought together professional instructors and consultants who are nationally and internationally recognized subject matter experts and who possess solid professional and academic backgrounds and thereby are able to provide the most current, up-to-date and technologically advanced training and services available.

Team One Network provides representation, training and up-to-date information on the latest advancements in tactics, equipment and the winning attitude necessary to survive any encounter.

Team One Network supports Law Enforcement by representing only a limited number of manufacturers through training and communicating new conditions and trends in the industry.

Team One training is credentialed through Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. NWTC is an accredited institute of higher learning located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Team One and NWTC have developed a partnership to develop and deliver the most effective and efficient learning platforms.

Through this partnership, Team One and NWTC offer exceptional training by recognizing the challenges officers face and by virtue of our accountability to the law enforcement profession.