To Carry and Retain: Dave Young Explains Strategies and Equipment at 2013 Shot Show

Charlotte, NC — With his strong emphasis on personal safety and proficiency vs. skill level, police trainer and product developer Dave Young of Arma Training will conduct a series of live demonstration at the Bushnell – Uncle Mike’s Law Enforcement booth throughout the 2013 Shot Show Jan. 15-18, 2013 in Las Vegas.

Some of the topics he will talk about include:

• Selecting Your Concealment Holster

• How to Perfect your Skill

• Gross vs. Fine Motor Skills

• Importance of Selecting the Right Holster

• Concealment and Comfort

• Understanding the 80%-20% Rule

These 15-minute demonstrations will engage participants both mentally and physically and provoke thought in understanding how the right holster and gear can be responsible for saving your life, as well as showcase Young’s knowledge of handgun tactics and equipment. Young regularly evaluates firearms, gear and tactical equipment through his professional training company, Arma Training (http://armatraining.com), and his personal safety company US Fighting Systems (http://usfs.com). He has also created an instructional DVD on gun disarmament tactics.

Young’s appearances are sponsored by Uncle Mike’s Law Enforcement (http://www.unclemikesle.com/); since 2010 Young worked with the company to design a holster resource training kit, which has been called “a great training item designed by a great trainer” by noted columnist Dave Grossi of Police1.com.

The Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT Show) and Conference is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for all professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries. It will be held Jan. 15-18, 2013 at the Las Vegas Sands Expo & Convention Center, visit http://www.shotshow.org.

Arma Training focuses on real-world defensive tactics for public safety professionals (police, corrections, security, EMS, military). It is a member of the global training organization Vistelar Group (http://vistelar.com). Arma Training specializes in crowd management, non-lethal weaponry, chemical and specialty impact munitions, ground and water-based defensive tactics, and personal safety awareness. The company’s training methodology creates a believable environment that allows participants to experience the stress of real world confrontations in a safe learning format. This approach gives students confidence in themselves, their tactics and their equipment.