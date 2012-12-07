Vistelar Announces 2013 Law Enforcement Select Training Webinar Series

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Vistelar Group has announced their 2013 Law Enforcement Select Training Webinar Series.

The 2013 Law Enforcement Select Training Webinar Series features such topics as “How to Use Protective Gear for Force on Force” and “The 4-minute Decon Without Special Ingredients.”

Each webinar is presented by nationally recognized personal defense and safety expert Dave Young. Dave teaches defense tactics to law enforcement and military professionals for a living, is a featured speaker at the National Rifle Association conference and starred in the National Geographic show Crash Test Human.

“The Law Enforcement Select Training Webinar series is designed specifically for law enforcement personnel to provide high-level life-saving techniques. The best part is, you can learn these techniques from the comfort of your own home or office,” said Al Oelschlaeger of the Vistelar Group.

The Law Enforcement Select Training Webinar Series will provide you with the tools you need to keep yourself and your community safe.

For more details or to register visit: http://vistelar.com/webinars

Sign up for all four webinars and receive Dave’s Pepper Spray Decontamination Video – a $12.99 value for FREE!

Vistelar Group offers speaking and training focused on the fundamentals of human interaction, with the objective of stopping the ineffectiveness, struggle and, often, more serious consequences that result when communications break down. Areas of expertise for professional and personal development range from verbal conflict, bullying, and physical defense — to sales, service and leadership. For more information visit www.vistelar.com.