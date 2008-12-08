Armed Response Video Training Series Now Available

DVD Series Follows On the Heels of Acclaimed Book

Ralph Mroz and David Kenik have just released three training DVDs as a follow-on to Dave’s acclaimed book, Armed Response. The new Armed Response Video Training Series titles include: Fundamentals of Defensive Shooting, Tactics and Techniques for Defensive Shooting, and Dynamic Drills for Defensive Shooting. Each DVD provides over two hours of valuable content. This is the most complete DVD series on the topic of armed self-defense available. The information is presented in a content-rich, information-dense, non-repetitive format.

Fundamentals of Defensive Shooting presents a wide variety of crucial training on the skills needed to properly operate a firearm and the fundamentals of combat shooting. This disc covers: The Reality of Gun Safety on the Street, Operational Fundamentals of Handguns, Reloading Semi-Automatics and Revolvers, Magazine Management, Carry Positions, Alternative Carry Options, The Tactical Draw, Malfunction Clearing Skill, Sighted and Non-Sighted Firing, One-Handed Manipulations and Shooting, Combat Accuracy, Stopping Power, and much more.

Tactics and Techniques for Defensive Shooting transforms fundamental range skills into realistic combat shooting techniques and demonstrates specific tactics for using firearms for self-defense. This DVD covers: Gun Fighting Survival Priorities, Avoidance and De-Escalation, Assault Cues and Reactionary Distance, Close Quarters Shooting, Shooting While Moving, Use of Cover, Multiple Adversaries, Protecting a Third Party, Defense in Your Home, Defense in Your Car, Defense in a Public Place, Holding a Person at Gunpoint, and much more.

Dynamic Drills for Defensive Shooting presents a detailed and thorough plan of shooting exercises designed to dramatically increase your combat shooting skills and develop a winning mindset. This program demonstrates: Speed Shooting, Back-Up Weapons, Shooting on the Move, Precision Shooting, One-Handed Drills, Moving Targets, Judgment Skills, Positions Drills, Shooting Under Adverse Conditions, Close Quarters Shooting, Use of Cover, Shooting from your Car, and much more. A bonus section includes information on how to run effective and safe force-on-force simulation training.

The DVDs are priced at $34.95 each and are available at www.shop.armedresponsetraining.com.