Coming Soon! New Guide From Looseleaf Law Prepares Officers to Combat Medical Crisis

Flushing, New York—Looseleaf Law Publications, a top publisher of market-leading law

enforcement and criminal justice books, study aides and reference guides, is looking

forward to the imminent release of The Street Officers Guide To Emergency Medical

Tactics by Emergency Medical Technician Lieutenant Eric M. Dickinson. This critical

guide, which is expected to be available within 60 days and can be pre-ordered

immediately, will teach officers how to quickly and accurately evaluate and navigate

medical challenges police professionals often face in the field, from major combat-related

injuries to emergency childbirths.

“Understandably, officers and their agencies put forth great effort to ensure that they are

tactically prepared to face the threats of their job,” says Looseleaf President Michael

Loughrey. “However we, as Lieutenant Dickinson, believe that equal effort should be

invested in preparing to handle medical emergencies. In addition to allowing these

officers to better serve and protect their communities by rendering effective aid in a

medical emergency, this kind of training will also better arm them to assist fellow

officers—or even themselves—should they suffer major, potentially life-threatening

injuries.”

The Street Officers Guide To Emergency Medical Tactics covers an impressively

comprehensive span of topics including gunshot wounds, major chest wounds, blast

injuries, vehicle crash injuries, amputations, mass victim incidents, lacerations, bleeding

control, burns, cardiac emergencies, blood sugar crisis, spinal injuries, triage, tourniquet

usage, calming techniques, and shock assessment. “The universe of potential medical

emergencies an officer can face in the field is vast and their results can be catastrophic

but with knowledge, confidence and speed, officers can serve as an immediate first line

of defense against avoidable long-term suffering or death.”

PRE-RELEASE orders for The Street Officers Guide To Emergency Medical Tactics

are being taken NOW. Call (800) 647-5547 or visit www.looseleaflaw.com