PoliceOne announces TASER International has selected the PoliceOne Academy Platform for Global Weapons and Body Camera Online Training, Certification Management

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for law enforcement worldwide, today announced that TASER International has selected the Police1 Academy learning management system and training platform as its exclusive delivery channel for all online training and certification management for its TASER less lethal weapons, Axon body camera and Evidence.com training. The collaboration between Police1 and TASER will enable law enforcement trainers worldwide to search and register for live training events, complete and manage their TASER certifications and access customized TASER and Axon online training courses. The platform will also offer select courses from PoliceOne’s vast library of law enforcement training relevant to TASER products.

Each year, TASER trains more than 10,000 law enforcement instructors who insure those who carry TASER less lethal weapons within their government agencies or private organizations meet their training requirements. TASER devices have become nearly ubiquitous in law enforcement and are deployed in more than 17,800 of the 18,250 US law enforcement agencies and 107 countries. Additionally, TASER will be offering custom training courses and certifications for officers and the more than 3,500 departments that have deployed TASER’s Axon body-worn camera solutions and Evidence.com for evidence storage and management.

“The Police1 Academy was built ground-up to meet the unique management and certification needs of law enforcement agencies, so it’s exciting to see the platform being adopted by one of the leading technology companies in the market to streamline their training efforts,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Digital and Police1. “TASER has long been a valued partner of Police1 and they share our belief that there is an incredible need both in the US and worldwide for quality, effective law enforcement training both for products and tactics. We’re proud to offer our technology to help deliver and track that type of mission-critical training content.”

TASER spent considerable time evaluating top learning management system (LMS) vendors, ultimately choosing the Police1 Academy platform based on its proven performance in the market, ability to satisfy specific law enforcement workflow requirements and flexibility to scale with TASER’s needs over time. With the Police1 Academy platform, TASER will be able to provide customized training for every customer across its TASER weapons, Axon cameras and Evidence.com product offerings.

Police1 Academy has released several significant updates recently, including an event management system and new features for multi-hierarchy organization management, course building and accreditation. Police1 Academy was also recently selected by the Louisville, Ky. Police Department and has been fully implemented at both the Denver and Indianapolis Police Department as well as more than 1,000 smaller and mid-sized departments across the United States.

About Police1 Academy

Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, launched the Police1 Academy in 2011 to help departments more efficiently and cost effective deliver training that helps them better protect their communities. With nearly 1,200 courses available, Police1 Academy gives departments and officers instant access to training across all devices that advances officers’ performance and helps keep them safer on the streets. Built specifically for law enforcement, Police1 Academy offers a robust learning management and reporting system that meets compliance and tracking needs and is certified for continued education in 37 states. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit www.PoliceOneAcademy.com or call (866) 941-4090.

About Police1.com

With more than 550,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading website in the world for law enforcement. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies. For more information, visit www.PoliceOne.com.