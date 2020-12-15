Complete Tactical Consultants teach La. soldiers about tactical combat training drills

By Micah Pickering

Leesville Daily Leader

VERNON PARISH, La. — Fort Polk received some very special guests on November 20. It was UFC Patriot Day at Fort Polk and soldiers got the chance to do some live combat training with big names from the world of professional mixed martial arts (MMA).

In what was described as both a morale booster, as well as a training session, the soldiers got the chance to learn from top notch fighters such as Jeremy Horn, Houston Alexander, Ryan Jenson and Juan Adams.

Each of the fighters ran live combat drills with the soldiers that involved striking, take downs, grappling and close quarter combat. The soldiers learned skills relating to MMA and Modern Army Combatives.

