Action Target develops innovative solutions for US Airforce training facility using AutoTarget™ product line

PROVO, UTAH – Action Target Inc., the global leader in modern live-fire shooting ranges announced a new innovative software platform designed for the AutoTarget™ product line. The new platform allows the customization of qualification ranges and incorporates real-time automatic scoring through innovative HitSync™ target technology.

Action Target provides the broadest end-to-end solution for live-fire shooting range facilities for law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets worldwide. Action Target generates live-fire range solutions that guarantee success and simplify the process for customers planning to build new, expand, or improve an existing facility.

The U.S. Air Force Pararescue Schoolhouse at Kirtland AFB (N.M.) is the final training ground for 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron. Pararescue or “P.J.” school is one of the longest enlisted military career pipelines. Action Target was selected to develop innovative equipment for new state-of-the-art facilities spanning two shooting ranges. These next-generation facilities support the weapons and tactics training portion of operator development.

The first range, a 37-position 50-meter static target line, is revolutionary and a first of its kind for the Air Force, featuring pop-up Action Target AutoTargets with real-time automatic scoring using HitSync targets. Additionally, each lane features an individual tablet control hosting a student-driven Lane Control Interface. Students can select from instructor-provided training exercises, stored in the tablet, to practice at their own pace. The system provides high-resolution video of the target and metrics for speed, accuracy, split times, and other designated pass/fail criteria and eliminates the need to call the range “cold” to check for shot location. Shooters will appreciate this feature as it allows them to sight in their weapons within minutes without going downrange.

“The ability to repeatably & reliably execute [Courses of Fire] without an instructor at each lane makes training substantially more efficient, " said Lance McGlocklin of Kardax Solutions.

Range Masters have complete control over the range through portable or fixed kiosk controls. All shooter data is fed into an After-Action Review suite that helps instructors evaluate and rank performance from each shooter across every course of fire.

The system affords “Effortless data collection [with] no more handwritten scores,” said Gordon Klein, Improve Group.

The second range, a Maneuver Range, is a first-of-its-kind for the Air Force. Designed for squad level tactics, this range consists of 30 hit-detecting Action Target AutoTargets using long-life plastic E-type military silhouettes. The range boasts three attack lanes built in a hillside assault environment in natural terrain. Shooters train solo, as a squad, or as multiple squads simultaneously using various weapons systems to meet objectives. Air Force Special Warfare operators enhance their abilities to shoot, move and communicate while engaged in combat. The advanced AutoTargets Range Control Software enables instructors to be on the line with students with complete control of the training suite.

“The systems developed and deployed for the U.S. Air Force demonstrate our continued commitment to creating world-class training equipment that meets the needs of modern warfare,” said Kevin Tomaszewski, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Action Target.

The range also features multiple instruction centers to provide classroom teaching environments. The software generates meaningful After-Action Review by providing analytics and rankings for shooter and group performance. Action Target is committed to developing innovative end-to-end solutions for live-fire shooting ranges. These new features drive improvements in training and begin to lay the foundation for managing and evaluating the shooters performance across every course of fire.

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target provides range solutions and services for indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, modular ranges, and shoot houses. Products supported include ballistic shooting stall, smart target retrievers, reactive targets, steel and rubber berm bullet traps, enclosure baffles, security systems, lighting, ventilation, Smart Range AXISTM range control system and 3-year warranty on key products. As the industry’s broadest end-to-end solution provider, Action Target also offers a comprehensive selection of aftermarket range service including parts, and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies. Learn more about Action Target at www.ActionTarget.com.