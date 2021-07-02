Princeton Police Department to implement WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform

PRINCETON, N.J. — Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced that the Princeton Police Department in New Jersey has selected the Company’s WRAP Reality Virtual Training Platform to deliver the latest simulator training technology to Princeton’s police officers.

With the WRAP Reality platform, Princeton PD will have access to WRAP Reality’s robust, cutting-edge training scenarios and technological innovation. WRAP Reality’s platform fully immerses the trainee in realistic training scenarios. WRAP Reality’s focus on a broad range of skills, including de-escalation and community policing, were critical factors in the department’s decision.

“We are always striving to have the best training in place for our officers, and adding virtual reality is an important step toward that goal,” said Princeton Police Chief Christopher Morgan. “Virtual reality training allows us to immerse our officers into dangerous and critical decision-making situations while controlling the outcome. WRAP Reality affords us the opportunity to hone the de-escalation skills our officers need to successfully and safely defuse a range of critical incidents.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver WRAP Reality’s training solution to the officers of Princeton and look forward to making it a success,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO at WRAP. “Our best-in-class training system provides scalable and dynamic training opportunities for departments of all sizes, and we’re excited to provide the Princeton PD with our technology for this innovative step forward in officer training. Technologies like virtual training and simulation are on the rise, and we are encouraged to see law enforcement take hold of solutions like WRAP Reality to help them stay current and ahead of the training curve.”

According to Allied Market Research, the market opportunity for virtual training and simulation was $204.41 billion in 2019 and projected to reach $601.85 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. Law enforcement and the military are important segments of this market, with increasing demand in awareness for better training tools and resources.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.