VirTra awarded $1.6M contract for use-of-force, police driving simulators

TEMPE, Ariz. — VirTra, Inc., a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Department of State for the Republic of Mexico with a value of $1.6 million.

Under this new contract, the company will deliver VirTra Driver Training Systems (V-DTS) and use-of-force simulators with drop-in weapon recoil kits to numerous state police academies and correctional facilities in Mexico. This order, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, follows the successful delivery and installation of 11 driving simulators previously purchased for the Republic of Mexico in March 2019.

“VirTra is already known as an industry leader among domestic law enforcement, and with this award, we’re continuing to expand and strengthen that reputation internationally,” said Jason Mulcahy, General Manager of VirTra. “Once this order is completed, VirTra simulators will be in an additional 10 states in Mexico, and in total, we’ll have 77 simulators deployed across the country. Given the current global social and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re particularly proud to provide state of the art training to our foreign allies in the Republic of Mexico at this time.”

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.