Docking station for Panasonic Toughbook 40

Introducing the Panasonic Toughbook 40 laptop docking station

Gamber-Johnson is excited to announce our new docking solution for the Panasonic Toughbook 40 rugged laptop. This docking station features full and lite port replication options including HDMI (full port replication), Ethernet, Serial, USB-A, USB-C, and USB-C with DisplayPort.

Your fleet will experience full productivity on the go with Panasonic Toughbook Certified electronics for reliable connectivity and access to all computer control buttons and most ports while docked. The Gamber-Johnson docking station is designed close to the footprint of the computer to preserve cabin space with a composite design for reduced weight and increased durability.

The LED indicator light reflects docking connection status to ensure proper docking so your team never misses a beat while moving between the vehicle and the field. The connector shutter cover provides extra docking connector protection so your dock will remain online long-term.

Use this docking station with a variety of Gamber-Johnson VESA 75mm mounting pattern motion attachments for a complete mounting solution.

Product Basics

This docking station features full and lite port replication options, including HDMI (full port replication), Ethernet, Serial, USB-A, USB-C, and USB-C with DisplayPort. Your fleet will experience full productivity on the go with Panasonic Toughbook Certified electronics for reliable connectivity and access to all computer control buttons and most ports while docked. The Gamber-Johnson docking station is designed close to the computer’s footprint to preserve cabin space with a composite design for reduced weight and increased durability.

Innovative Features

The Toughbook 40 docking station is the first-ever Gamber-Johnson docking solution that provides USB-C port replication. The LED indicator light reflects docking connection status to ensure proper docking, so your team never misses a beat while moving between the vehicle and the field. The new connector design and shutter cover provide extra docking connector protection, so your dock stays online long-term.

Why Gamber-Johnson Docking Stations?

The Toughbook 40 Docking Station from Gamber-Johnson is a must-have addition to any new up fit utilizing a rugged device. The use of a docking station increases the life of your device, and with the price of replacement, Gamber-Johnson can lighten that burden substantially.