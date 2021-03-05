Gamber-Johnson expands offices in Madison, Wisconsin

Gamber-Johnson is growing its team and facilities in Madison, WI to accommodate growth in product engineering, management, and customer service.

MADISON, Wis.– Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications, announced today that it will be moving its office in Madison, Wisconsin to a larger facility, just two years after opening their original satellite office. Gamber-Johnson credits this move to their rapid, accelerated growth and need to accommodate a growing team to focus on product engineering, management, and customer service.

“Madison’s growing technology industry has allowed Gamber-Johnson to quickly attract tech talent and outgrow the current office space,” said Jason Lewandowski, vice president of engineering for Gamber-Johnson. “Our new satellite office can accommodate 3 times our current staff enabling Gamber-Johnson to continue to expand in the Madison market.”

Gamber-Johnson’s Madison location was established to not only attract talent but has also played a strategic role in developing and strengthening their new market segment for police vehicle equipment. This location has allowed Gamber-Johnson to leverage partners and resources to successfully expand their portfolio.

Gamber-Johnson facilities are not only growing in their satellite location, the company will be moving its corporate headquarters in Stevens Point to a new 133,000 square foot facility this spring. This move will accommodate for addition growth, including Gamber-Johnson’s latest acquisition of Premier Mounts, a premium audiovisual mounting company.

