Gamber-Johnson joins community partners to produce PPE component to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Gamber-Johnson utilizes manufacturing resources to create personal protective equipment (PPE) components, in partnership with community partners, to donate to medical professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

STEVEN’S POINT, Wis. – Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet and public safety vehicles, forklifts, semi-trucks and other mobility applications, announced today that they have partnered with CREATE Portage County, a central Wisconsin not-for-profit, to create components for PPE, specifically face shields, that will be donated to area medical staff.

“When I learned that CREATE Portage County was working on ways to produce/donate face shields with the help of local area businesses, I knew this was a mission Gamber-Johnson was perfectly suited for. With our talent and resources in house, we could easily make an impact and assist those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, first hand,” stated Sarah Ceballos, network administrator.

Gamber-Johnson was able to quickly assemble a team of engineers who retooled current production equipment, including the company’s collaborative robot and 3D printer.

“When this opportunity was brought to leadership’s attention, we knew we had to jump on it,” stated Gautam Malik, chief operating officer at Gamber-Johnson. “This initiative is closely tied to our company’s mission of ‘supporting technology to help save the world’ and we thought it was our duty to assist in combating the PPE shortage first hand. Every day we work to supply first responders with the tools they need, and this project is no different,” he concluded.

Travis Pischel, design engineer explained, “Our machines are being used to cut the plastic that is used for a majority of the face shields. We will then 3D print plastic components for the frame. Using these resources allows the masks to be manufactured quickly and with proper features to protect front-line workers.”

He continued, “The benefit of these face shields is they are able to be sanitized and reused, helping to combat the shortage of materials associated with the pandemic, while maximizing the safety and comfort of the user. Our team facilitated multiple design iterations, with the input of nurses and doctors in the area, in just a couple of days to get this project up and running.”

Pischel concluded “It is heart-warming to see the collaboration of people in this area, to create a product that is so much in need.”

Once completed, Gamber-Johnson will pass the PPE components to other local area partners who will construct the finalized face shields. Face shields are among some of the many PPE pieces that are facing a shortage due to COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and around the world. Gamber-Johnson’s collaborative robot has the capacity to complete 7,000 plastic screens a week and its 3D printer has capacity to produce components for 200 masks per week in order to combat this shortage.

To learn more about CREATE Portage County or to donate resources or monetary funds to the cause visit www.createportagecounty.org. For more information about Gamber-Johnson, visit www.gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.