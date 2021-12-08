Havis unveils an all-new line of docking stations for Dell Latitude 5430 & 7330 Rugged Notebooks

WARMINSTER, Pa., - Havis is pleased to introduce a new series of docking stations in support of the Dell Latitude 5430 and 7330 Rugged Notebooks. The DS-DELL-420 series offers sustainable solutions for new and legacy Dell Rugged Notebooks in public safety, utility and other demanding environments.

“For years, Dell and Havis have collaborated to offer a best-in-class rugged computing solution,” said Brett Young, Havis’s National Sales Manager for Public Safety. “For this new docking station, we’ve once again listened to the market and made key updates to improve the user experience without sacrificing any of the quality and reliability that existing customers expect from Havis.”

An all-new, patent-pending latching mechanism offers the convenience of one-handed docking and undocking. The adjustable and lockable front arms allow the DS-DELL-420 docking station series to accommodate new and legacy notebooks. The new series also offer a wide array of versatility with optional triple-pass through antenna connections, advanced or basic port replication options, external power supplies, and other mission critical accessories.

“Dell’s Rugged Notebooks are a proven winner across multiple verticals,” said Sam Barall, Havis’s National Sales Manager for Enterprise. “Our existing docking stations work with a wide range of Dell notebooks, and our new dock continues that approach. For IT and Fleet professionals managing a mixed fleet of old and new devices and docks, Havis has you covered.”

Rounded edges and corners ensure occupant safety in the event of an accident, and users have access to all notebook buttons and ports while docked. Its compact and lightweight design now features a seating notch and a U-style mounting bracket to make the installation process simple and quick.

There are also retrofit kits available to ensure compatibility between the new 5430 and 7330 laptops and previously installed Havis docking stations.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001:2015 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management and fosters ongoing innovation. Its patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. Havis currently employs more than 300 people, with headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, and globally. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.