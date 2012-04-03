Grafix Shoppe Announces April Design of the Month

Simple creative solution reached at a low cost

EAGAN, Minn. - The Grafix Shoppe recently collaborated with Chief Carden of the Sylacauga Police Department in Alabama for new patrol car designs.

Chief Carden was seeking to motivate his department with new graphics for their patrol cars while at the same time stay within his designated budget. The Graphix Shoppe worked with Alex Folken within Chief Carden’s specifications that the vehicles must remain all black and white.

The design solution was reached by modifying the Grafix Shoppe’s ULT-2149 design to be exclusively black and white and this allowed Chief Carden to stay within budget. The Grafix Shoppe has had an on-going relationship with the Sylacauga Police Department since 1999.

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.