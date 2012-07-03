Grafix Shoppe Announces July Design of the Month - Reading, Pa. Interceptor

EAGAN, Minn.- The Grafix Shoppe’s July Design of the Month is the Reading Police Department’s Taurus Interceptor.

For many years Reading PD cars were white with a minimal amount of graphics. With the discontinuance of the Crown Vic and the introduction of the Taurus Interceptor, the Quarter Master wanted to achieve a whole new look for the department.

Grafix Shoppe worked with Lew Garrison to created a bold new look for their vehicles, exactly what the Reading PD wanted. Grafix Shoppe and the Reading PD are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship.

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.