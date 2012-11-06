Grafix Shoppe Announces November Design of the Month

EAGAN, Minn. - The Grafix Shoppe has chosen the Olyphant Police Department as their November design of the month.

Chief Will Bilinski assisted Chief John Gilgallon from the Olyphant PD in choosing the new design for their department. They selected the ULT-2123 design and modified the colors and added their custom emblem to the rear side windows, giving their vehicles a unique look.

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.