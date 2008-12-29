Save up to $1,000 per unit with the Vinyl Graphics Body Wrap System

Vinyl Graphics has responded to the budget restraints that departments are facing this year by introducing a new door wrap system. Usually, black & white units are painted by a body shop and in some cases a second time to increase their resale value at trade-in. With our door wrapping system, white car wrap material is applied to the doors and can easily be removed when the time comes to take the vehicle out of service.

In some cases we can also print images or text directly on the wrap material to further reduce the cost per unit. Wrapping can start at just $650, depending on the installer’s labor rate and the vehicle model.

For more information call us at 1-800-521-1884 or visit our site at www.police-graphics.com.