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Warren Wilson

Intel and Hardware

Warren Wilson is a veteran law enforcement professional with nearly three decades of full-time service. He is a former captain, training commander and rangemaster with an Oklahoma metropolitan police department and a former SWAT team leader. He now works as a firearms and self-defense instructor and writer. Certified by the Force Science Institute as a De-Escalation Instructor and Force Science Analyst, he has logged more than 3,000 hours of documented training, including multiple instructor certifications in firearms, active-shooter response, and OC. He has served as a full-time law enforcement officer since 1996.

LATEST ARTICLES
Police civilian training
Police Training
Teaching civilians isn’t the same as teaching cops
Police officers have plenty to offer civilian students, but teaching self-defense requires a different mindset than teaching law enforcement
July 23, 2026 11:31 AM
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Firearms Training
What Pasadena’s ‘horseplay’ shooting can teach cops about gun safety
Dashcam video of an officer shooting a colleague underscores why firearms safety rules must apply in every setting, every scenario and every agency
June 18, 2026 12:26 AM
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Warren Wilson
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Firearms
Why your agency shouldn’t shelve the shotgun
Agencies that undertrain with the 12-gauge are overlooking one of law enforcement’s most powerful and versatile defensive tools
June 11, 2026 11:11 AM
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Firearms Training
‘Aiming to Win’ examines the science behind target-focused shooting
Leon Reha’s evidence-informed approach cuts through decades of debate to examine how vision, human performance and training realities shape modern pistol shooting
February 05, 2026 03:16 PM
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Warren Wilson
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Patrol Issues
Stop using the radio as your shoulder mommy
Excessive radio chatter isn’t harmless — it clogs dispatch, weakens decision-making and can put officers at risk when the air should be clear
January 05, 2026 10:31 AM
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Warren Wilson
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Firearm Storage & Racks
Why two cops set out to improve rifle security and deployment
A split-second decision during an active shooter response pushed two officers to rethink how rifles are secured, stored and rapidly brought into the fight
December 10, 2025 07:05 PM
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Warren Wilson
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Firearms Training
Why grip strength matters more than you think
A strong, consistent grip shapes accuracy, control and confidence — and it remains critical even as trigger skills evolve or injuries set in
November 20, 2025 11:00 AM
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Warren Wilson
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Police Training
Reality-based training rewires how police officers think and act
Stress inoculation, memory science and scenario realism can reshape how officers perform when it matters most
September 15, 2025 10:56 AM
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Optics, Sights & Scopes
Trijicon MRO SD delivers rugged optics for real-world patrol and SWAT use
Built for speed and clarity, the latest Miniature Rifle Optic (MRO SD) offers simple operation, magnifier compatibility and trusted durability
September 11, 2025 07:25 PM
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Warren Wilson
employee retention bonus agreement
Police Recruitment
Stop bribing cops to stay — fix what’s broken instead
Cash payouts may look like a retention solution, but they drain budgets, hurt morale and attract the wrong people
August 30, 2025 11:12 AM
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Warren Wilson