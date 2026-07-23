Warren Wilson is a veteran law enforcement professional with nearly three decades of full-time service. He is a former captain, training commander and rangemaster with an Oklahoma metropolitan police department and a former SWAT team leader. He now works as a firearms and self-defense instructor and writer. Certified by the Force Science Institute as a De-Escalation Instructor and Force Science Analyst, he has logged more than 3,000 hours of documented training, including multiple instructor certifications in firearms, active-shooter response, and OC. He has served as a full-time law enforcement officer since 1996.