SVI Graphics overhauls website to showcase 14 years of graphics capabilities in the emergency industry

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — SVI Graphics, a leader in designing and producing custom vehicle graphics for the emergency industry, recently overhauled its website, svigraphics.com, to better showcase the company’s robust graphics capabilities. The redesigned website showcases 14 years of industry work in vehicle chevrons, door decals, door kickers, product labels and fleet vehicle rebranding.

Unlike local graphic shops, SVI Graphics specializes in creating custom vehicle graphics that can meet NFPA guidelines. The company’s emergency vehicle graphics meet the gamut of NFPA stipulations on coverage and reflectivity to keep crews safe. SVI Graphics offers 3M certified products, printed with solvent ink and laminated for UV protection for flawless results.

The website showcases graphics by vehicle type. OEMs and departments can browse fire truck graphics, custom ambulance graphics, police car graphics and commercial vehicle graphics. The site also allows users to browse by graphic type — vehicle chevrons, door decals, ghost graphics, graphic kits, product labels, vehicle wraps and fleet rebranding.

SVI Graphics works with some of the nation’s top OEMs, as well as departments across the country. The website provides a portal for customers to easily submit project details, including CAD drawings, vehicle photos, essential measurements and design inspiration. Potential customers can review sample proofs. SVI Graphics offers an impressive two-week turnaround time from time of approval to time of shipment. Many of SVI’s graphics are single panel for quick self-install, or SVI Graphics offers installation services. Among SVI Graphics OEM customers: Spartan, Smeal, Weis, Midwest Fire and Wireless Advanced Communications.

Crews can also sport their own 2” x 2” or 6” x 6” decals on their own equipment or personal vehicles with SVI Graphics’ Buy Now graphics.

About SVI Graphics

For the last 14 years, SVI Graphics, located in Fort Collins, Colo., has fulfilled the emergency industry’s vehicle graphic needs, delivering exceptional service and flawless results for a difference you can trust. The company began as a division of SVI Emergency Vehicles, a locally owned and operated fire apparatus manufacturer, servicing the fire and emergency industries since 1954. In the last decade, SVI Graphics has expanded into a full-service graphics company. SVI offers 3M certified products, printed with solvent ink and laminated for UV protection. Graphics can meet NFPA guidelines, and capabilities include printed or diamond grade chevrons, door decals, door kickers, product labels and vehicle rebranding.