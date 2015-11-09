Edesix and Vidsys Announce Technology Partnership

Edesix, a global market leader in body worn camera (BWC) solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic technology partnership with Vidsys.

This partnership will offer an integrated, joint-solution between Edesix’s VideoBadge (VB-300), and Vidsys real-time situation management software. This collaboration will be a valuable force multiplier for public safety and enterprise users of the Vidsys Converged Security Information Management (CSIM) application.

The VB-300 series is the first generation of WiFi-enabled VideoBadge products from Edesix. VB-300 cameras are equipped with security and footage protection features and can stream live video directly to the Vidsys CSIM platform viewers for real-time situational awareness.

Richie McBride, CEO of Edesix said, “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Vidsys to ensure that public safely users are provided with an overall management solution. As body cameras become commonplace, the importance of seamlessly integrating footage with an operation center’s management system, is fast becoming prevalent in the security market place.”

Vidsys CEO and Founder James Chong said, “We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Edesix, especially with the growing market demand for this combined mobile solution offering which will enhance insights into critical situations that will help deliver greater public safety and other mission-critical needs for many of our customers around the world.”

Vidsys will demonstrate the integration of body camera technology using Edesix’s VideoBadge at Secured Cities in Houston, November 10-12 in booth 304.