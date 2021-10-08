Three Municipalities to Deploy Rekor One™ to Support Public Safety Missions

Rekor announces that three Mid-Atlantic customers will deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety in their respective municipalities. With each of these customers, Rekor’s technology met or exceeded rigorous performance requirements.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced that three Mid-Atlantic customers will deploy Rekor solutions to improve public safety in their respective municipalities.

The Cities of Vineland, NJ and New Rochelle, NY have each selected the Rekor One™ vehicle intelligence platform in partnership with their respective police departments, while the Greenburgh Police Department of New York elected to significantly expand its use of the Rekor One™ platform. The combined contract value tied to these three municipalities is in excess of $200,000.

With each of these customers, Rekor’s technology met or exceeded rigorous performance requirements necessary to support public safety missions including being a turnkey, cloud-based solution that is not dependent on proprietary infrastructure. Rekor’s technology provides superior high-speed, high accuracy capture of vehicle signatures and sends instantaneous low latency alerts to police on mobile data terminals and mobile devices. It also provides secure encrypted data transmission and storage, a user-friendly back office, and an AI analytics application to effectively manage the systems, conduct analysis and produce reports.

“We are increasingly garnering interest from municipalities that understand the value and efficiency of leveraging their technology investments across multiple missions – from public safety to intelligent infrastructure for smarter cities,” said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO of Rekor. “Rekor One™ has the unique ability to help these customers meet both their department-specific and broader community needs.”

The groundbreaking capabilities of Rekor One™ provide these police departments with highly secure, real-time access to vehicle make, model and color, as well as license plate information. The platform will support each department in accelerating investigations, rapidly locating vehicles of interest, and reducing response times to AMBER and Silver alerts. It will also provide the ability to deliver real-time alerts that allow for efficient action and correction by the proper agency when a vehicle is traveling at a dangerous speed or in the wrong direction, or encounters an obstruction in the roadway, minimizing the risk of accident and injury.

Rekor One™ also provides an opportunity for cities to share access to traffic optical sensors and their derived data to other government agencies for a variety of applications. As part of a land and expand strategy, Rekor One™ allows customers to enable specific permission-based access to the platform with other government departments to support their respective community safety, intelligent roadway or revenue generation activities. This might include infrastructure planning, identifying uninsured vehicles, and estimating emissions from congestion and roadway use.

The City of New Rochelle will initially implement 41 optical sensor streams, while Vineland will launch 14 by the end of 2021. In each instance, Rekor was selected through a competitive bid process to help maintain the safety and security of their communities and citizens.