911 Signal USA is Attending the 2013 Police Fleet Expo Southwest

Fort Worth, Tex. – 911 Signal USA is attending the 2013 Police Fleet Expo. The highly anticipated expo will begin on May 22 and run through May 24, 2013.

In addition to supplying attendees with education and information about the company’s emergency vehicle lights and sirens, 911 Signal USA will also have their brand new 2013 Dodge Charger at the expo.

The Charger has been equipped with the best vehicle lights and sirens on the market and can be seen by visiting 911 Signal USA during the expo at booth 416. In addition to allowing attendees to visualize 911 Signal USA’s products on the vehicle, the emergency vehicle lighting company will also have employees available to discuss the Charger’s emergency vehicle lights and individual fleet’s lighting needs as well as new items being rolled out for the 2013 year, such as the brand new Skyline LED Light Bars.

Last year, the Police Fleet Expo Southwest, was incredibly successful. The success is due to the expo being the largest venue for police and fleet products in the southwest. Due to last year’s success, the expo is being held in the same place it was last year; the Fort Worth Convention Center on Houston Street. Attendees at the expo can anticipate viewing new, innovative equipment and interacting with experts in the emergency vehicle lighting industry.

In addition to viewing the exhibit hall, attendees can also take part in workshops being held by Chrysler, Ford, and Chevy. A three-day pass to the event is $129, but daily passes are also available. Better yet, those with a valid government ID can browse the exhibit hall for free.

911 Signal USA is a leader in the emergency vehicle lighting and siren industry. At 911 Signal USA police officers and other emergency responders can find quality, affordable police lights including light bars, dash lights, police sirens, and many other types of emergency vehicle lighting equipment.

To learn more about 911 Signal USA’s products or to check out the company’s new 2013 Dodge Charger, visit their exhibit, booth 416, at the 2013 Police Fleet Expo.