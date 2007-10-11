Extreme Tactical Dynamics Adds New LED Quad to Inventory

With a Quad LED Light made for Extreme Tactical Dynamics you will be amazed at how fast the traffic moves out of the way!

LED Quad Specifications:



On / Off switch with pattern switch attached



Cigarette Lighter plug is included but not necessary



7 Different Patterns



(24) GEN III LED’s (Extremely Bright) (Do not Look Directly at Light as these are the brightest LED’s made



Low current do not have to worry about a dead battery



Whelen Compatiable



Ready for use out of the box



Interior or Exterior Use Weather Proof



1 year warranty



Dimensions 15” Long x 3” Wide x 3” high



Mounting Brackets included

Your package will contain:

1 Quad Led



Amber / White LED’s with clear outer lenses



Cigarette Lighter plug if needed



On/Off Switch



Pattern Switch

About Extreme Tactical Dynamics:

We were sickened by first responders, many being volunteers having to pay a ridiculous price for Emergency Vehicle Lighting. So we opened our own store and website. We are able to offer such low prices on our LED Police Lights and our LED Dash Lights because we became a master importer. We work directly with the manufacturers to design our high quality LED Emergency Lighting. By doing this we are able to trim a lot of the as we call it “FAT” off of the prices we offer. We do not believe in charging you more for your LED Dash Lights simply because you only want 1 or simply because you want a certain color. This is how the other companies add more “Fat” to their bottom lines. We do not believe in it and do not engage in it. We offer you the best quality and best prices you will find on Emergency Vehicle Lighting. We are on our way to becoming the leader in the market place. We are currently serving many departments and agencies including the Secret Service.

All of our Emergency Vehicle Light products come with a 1 year warranty and 5 year bulb replacement warranty.