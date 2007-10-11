Extreme Tactical Dynamics Adds New LED Quad to Inventory
LED Quad Specifications:
- On / Off switch with pattern switch attached
- Cigarette Lighter plug is included but not necessary
- 7 Different Patterns
- (24) GEN III LED’s (Extremely Bright) (Do not Look Directly at Light as these are the brightest LED’s made
- Low current do not have to worry about a dead battery
- Whelen Compatiable
- Ready for use out of the box
- Interior or Exterior Use Weather Proof
- 1 year warranty
- Dimensions 15” Long x 3” Wide x 3” high
- Mounting Brackets included
Your package will contain:
- 1 Quad Led
- Amber / White LED’s with clear outer lenses
- Cigarette Lighter plug if needed
- On/Off Switch
- Pattern Switch
About Extreme Tactical Dynamics:
We were sickened by first responders, many being volunteers having to pay a ridiculous price for Emergency Vehicle Lighting. So we opened our own store and website. We are able to offer such low prices on our LED Police Lights and our LED Dash Lights because we became a master importer. We work directly with the manufacturers to design our high quality LED Emergency Lighting. By doing this we are able to trim a lot of the as we call it “FAT” off of the prices we offer. We do not believe in charging you more for your LED Dash Lights simply because you only want 1 or simply because you want a certain color. This is how the other companies add more “Fat” to their bottom lines. We do not believe in it and do not engage in it. We offer you the best quality and best prices you will find on Emergency Vehicle Lighting. We are on our way to becoming the leader in the market place. We are currently serving many departments and agencies including the Secret Service.
All of our Emergency Vehicle Light products come with a 1 year warranty and 5 year bulb replacement warranty.