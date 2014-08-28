Whacker Technologies Announces All New Tow Truck Series of Light Bars

Brooklyn, NY – Whacker Technologies announces its all new tow truck series of light bars, the Challenger 60" LED Tow Bar and the Challenger 70" LED Tow Bar. With numerous innovative new features, towing professionals will be protected knowing that they be seen.

“We are proud to introduce a full featured light bar for tow trucks and wreckers. The new tow truck series light bars uphold Whacker Technologies philosophy of providing full featured, quality products at affordable prices regardless company size, town size or end user purpose,” said Ariel Cohen, Whacker Technologies Chief Operating Officer.

With an aluminum body, the Challenger Tow Truck series features includes Generation III LEDs with Whacker Technologies designed OX optics. an integrated arrowstick with, over 30 pre-programmed flash patterns, LED rear worklights and alley lights with Steadyburn Technology, and front or rear cutoff through hardwire configuration.

The Challenger light bar contains either 10 or 12 warning modules along the front of the bar and the back features either 6 or 8 warning/directional modules. In addition, the rear worklights and the side alley lights now use LED technology as opposed to traditional 15 halogen bulbs. On the rear of the bar there are also a pair of LED stop/turn lights. Each of four corner modules contains 12 1-watt LEDs.

Pricing & Availability

The Challenger 60" LED Tow Bar and Challenger 70" LED Tow Bar are available for purchase directly from Whacker Technologies or online at www.emergencycity.com. The Challenger 60" Tow Bar is available for purchase for $899.99 and the Challenger 70" Tow Bar is available for $999.99.



About Whacker Technologies Inc

Whacker Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and is the parent company of Whacker Technologies and Police Lightz. Whacker Technologies manufactures and sells interior and exterior police lighting, sirens and accessories for vehicles of many industries. For more information please visit www.whackerusa.com.