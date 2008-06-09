New BUELL ULYSSES® Police Offers Special-Duty Capability

EAST TROY, Wis. (May 21, 2008) – The new Buell Ulysses® Police XB12XP offers government agencies and private security firms a quick and very nimble “special duty” patrol vehicle that is capable of travel over a variety of terrain, from open highways to city streets to unpaved back-country roads.

Based on the versatile Buell Ulysses adventure sportbike, the Ulysses Police features long-travel suspension, generous ground clearance and aggressive tires that allow it to tackle roads too rough or narrow for confident travel in an automobile or on a traditional police motorcycle. On smooth pavement, the Ulysses Police is an agile sport motorcycle. The Ulysses Police can also accommodate a passenger. Available for order through Buell dealers as of Tuesday, May 27 2008, production of the 2009 Ulysses Police is scheduled to begin in August 2008.

Special features of the Ulysses Police include hard-shell top and side cases, each removable and lockable. The side cases are narrower than the standard Ulysses accessory side cases, allowing for more clearance in tight situations. On the Ulysses Police model, the Buell Triple Tail system functions as a luggage rack with tie-down hooks over the rear seat position, or as a cushioned passenger backrest with grab rails. A tall windshield, heated hand grips, and handlebar deflectors are also standard equipment. An available emergency response kit provides a siren and an LED lighting package in three different color configurations (Red/Blue, Red/Red, or Blue/Blue).

The Ulysses Police is powered by an air/oil/fan-cooled, fuel-injected Buell Thunderstorm 1203cc V-Twin engine that delivers 103 peak horsepower. This engine's broad powerband and abundant torque gives the Ulysses the ability to proceed at lower speeds over uneven or unpaved roads with less gear shifting, and to deliver instant bursts of acceleration. The Ulysses Police has an EPA fuel mileage rating of 51 mpg urban/64 mpg highway*. A Goodyear Hibrex final drive belt with Flexten Plus technology is durable and never needs adjustment or lubrication.

Premium Showa front and rear suspension is fully adjustable. Rear spring preload can be adjusted for passenger and gear weight simply by turning a dial located below the left side of the seat. Suspension travel is 6.5 inches in front and 6.4 inches at the rear. Ground clearance is 6.75 inches.

The Ulysses Police features a 4.4-gallon fuel reservoir integrated into the aluminum frame. The lower center of mass achieved by carrying fuel in the frame, rather than in a tank located high on top of the frame, enhances rider confidence on and off pavement. The muffler is located below the engine to further lower the center of gravity and centralize mass for improved handling in all situations. Low unsprung weight helps keep the tires in contact with uneven road surfaces for improved control. The 17-inch, six-spoke, reinforced cast-aluminum wheels feature a durable rim design, and Pirelli Scorpion Sync tires deliver good traction on paved and unpaved roads. A dual front fender system provides debris protection for the rider and the bike.

The Ulysses Police will be offered in two color choices: Birch White and Midnight Black.

*Based on tests conducted under lab conditions per U.S. EPA test procedures. Mileage will vary depending on personal riding habits, weather conditions, trip length and vehicle condition.

Buell Ulysses Police XB12XP highlights

Buell Thunderstorm 1203 V-Twin engine

103 peak hp @ 6800 rpm (per SAE J607)

84 ft. lbs. peak torque @ 6000 rpm (per SAE J607)

Buell InterActive Exhaust

DDFI 3 Electronic Fuel Injection ECM

Eight-row oil cooler with Jiffy-tite fittings

Dry Weight: 480 pounds fully up-fitted with Emergency Lighting Kit

Wheelbase: 54 inches (unladen)

Pirelli Scorpion Sync tires

Fully adjustable 47mm Showa inverted fork

Fully adjustable Showa rear shock absorber with remote reservoir

Buell ZTL front brake

Double front fender design

Goodyear Hibrex drive belt with Flexten Plus technology

Quick-release tall windscreen

Frame pucks

Handlebar deflectors

Triple Tail System (tailrack/backrest)

4.4 gallon fuel capacity

Functional tool kit

2 x 12v. power outlets

Heated hand grips

Police-specific wiring harness

Siren and LED pursuit light package (LED lighting options include Red/Red, Red/Blue, and Blue/Blue)

Removable locking top and side cases

Birch White and Midnight Black

