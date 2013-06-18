Zero Motorcycles Launches All-New Accessories and Apparel Line

-- New Line-Up Designed to Meet the Needs of Growing Customer Base and Zero Motorcycles Enthusiasts --

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., – Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry, today announced an all-new line-up of accessories and apparel. Designed to meet the needs of Zero’s increasing rider base, Zero is offering new accessories that make it more convenient than ever before to ride electric. From premium lockable hard case luggage to heated grips and seats, Zero’s new motorcycle accessories are meant to allow owners to customize their motorcycles in ways that work best for them. In addition to the accessories, Zero has also released a stylish new apparel line that includes both riding gear and casual wear. The riding gear includes sophisticated looking leather and mesh jackets, as well as matching gloves. The new casual wear line features an assortment of designs that range from classic branding to contemporary California styling.

“We are thrilled to bring our new accessories and apparel line to Zero Motorcycles riders and enthusiasts. The new accessories are designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers and to enhance their riding experience,” said Scot Harden, Vice President of Marketing for Zero Motorcycles. “For fans who want to take Zero with them everywhere, whether they own a Zero Motorcycle or not, we now offer exceptional riding gear and fun clothing with an authentic California style.”

Under the terms of the Electric Motorcycle Federal Tax Credit program, customers may be eligible to receive a 10 percent tax credit for their purchase of “bolted on” motorcycle accessories, if included at the time of a Zero Motorcycle purchase. For the purchase of charging accessories, customers can receive a 30 percent tax rebate, and these products do not have to be bought with a Zero Motorcycle. With a variety of options in the new Zero Motorcycles accessories and apparel line, customers can buy a new Zero Motorcycle with hard luggage, heated grips, a heated seat, a quick charger, a windshield or any number of additional accessories and receive a federal tax credit on all of it at the end of the year.

The entire line-up of new accessories and apparel can be viewed in the “Buy” section of the Zero Motorcycles website where online customers will find photos, product details and pricing. The website shopping feature allows customers to easily add products to their shopping cart and share their information with a local dealer who can fulfill their order. Accessories and apparel are now available in North America and will become available in Europe next month, July 2013.

Zero Motorcycles is committed to transforming the motorcycling experience by bringing to market highly innovative electric motorcycles that offer exceptional value and performance. Zero is powered by innovation, driven by passion, guided by integrity and measured by results. Through extensive research, insight and experience, Zero combines the art and science of motorcycle development to create and manufacture products that excite consumers and inspire brand loyalty. Zero is determined to be the preeminent global electric motorcycle company.

