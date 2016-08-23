Zero Motorcycles recognition program provides discounts for members of the military and first responders

Save up to $500 on the Purchase of a Zero Motorcycle and Another 10% with Government Incentives

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Zero Motorcycles wants more people to experience the fun and freedom that motorcycling offers. Now the global leader in the electric motorcycle industry is offering up to $500 off the price of a new Zero for members of the military and first responders. These riders can experience the power, simplicity and savings of a Zero, while receiving $500 off a Zero S, Zero DS, Zero SR or Zero DSR; or $250 off a Zero FX or Zero FXS at the time of purchase.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thanks’ for serving our country and our communities,” says Mike Cunningham, Director of Sales. “We hope it means more people will get to enjoy the benefits of a Zero electric motorcycle.”

First responders in more than 80 police and parks departments across the U.S. are using Zero motorcycles and have experienced the benefits of electric. Now, thanks to Zero’s new Recognition Program, officers can enjoy all these benefits “outside the office,” while getting a discount.

“Zero motorcycles offer ease of riding, quietness in urban environments and almost zero maintenance,” says San Jose State University [CA] police officer Paul Marshall. “They’re environmentally friendly but capable of the same job as fossil fuel motorcycles. All you need to do is make sure your tires are aired up, batteries charged, and off you go!

“It’s awesome that Zero is supporting uniformed servicemen and women. The company provides a great product and their customer service is second to none.”

On top of these savings, all riders can save 10% with the Federal tax credit. Certain states offer additional incentives.

For more information and requirements visit www.zeromotorcycles.com/promo.

