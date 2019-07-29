New! Westin Sportsman X Grille Guard

Westin’s Sportsman X Grille Guard effectively combines aggressive styling with heavy-duty front end protection. Engineered to provide both great looks and performance, Sportsman X’s unique design complements today’s larger grille designs and is available to fit most full and mid-size truck applications.

Sportsman X has an optional detachable mesh panel (sold separately) which is specifically designed to fit the opening in the center section of Sportsman X Grille Guard or can be removed to accommodate the flush-mounted 26” dual row LED light bar (sold separately). A smaller removable mesh panel designed for the factory sensor location opening is included as standard with Sportsman X. For specific Chevy and Dodge/RAM applications, a Sportsman X Sensor Kit (sold separately) is available. An exterior step plate is located on the 1-5/8” bottom tube to provide easy access to the engine compartment. Built with heavy-duty 2-1/4” upright rubber strips and 1- 5/8” outer tubes, Sportsman X Grille Guard is designed to provide protection and style for years to come.

About Westin Automotive

Westin® Automotive is an aftermarket product manufacturer and parent company of brands including FEY®, Wade™, Brute™, HDX™ and Snyper Westin Offroad products. Westin designs and delivers automotive products that give you the look and function you need to fit your active lifestyle. When you choose Westin®, you roll with style. Westin Automotive products are proudly designed, tested and engineered in San Dimas, California, USA. Innovation, passion and consistency have made Westin one of the industry’s leading manufacturers for nearly 40 years. Our diverse range of products is backed by a superior manufacturer warranty. When it comes to your vehicle, Westin is the name you can trust.