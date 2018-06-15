Westin announces new application product availability

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Westin Automotive is proud to announce the release of new application product availability for Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Ram, and Nissan vehicles. Products include our HDX LED Grille, HDX Front Bumper, HDX Light Bar, HyperQ B-Force LED Auxiliary Lights (Flood Beam), HyperQ LED Auxiliary Lights (Flood Beam), Front Sensor Re-Locator, and Towing Wiring Harness. New applications are available to order now. Trust Westin to give you the look, function and durability your vehicle needs today!