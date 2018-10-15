Westin Automotive keeps growing!

Westin Automotive, Inc. the industry’s leading manufacturer of quality automotive aftermarket products for Trucks, Jeeps, and SUV’s for more than 40+ years, announces the expansion of our Texas facility into a new 128,000 square foot Distribution Center located in Fort Worth, Texas.

This new centralized heartland USA location will expedite shipment turnaround times, efficiency and accuracy, and reduce many weather related shipping delays, while streamlining product shipments throughout the Continental United States.

Quadrupling in size, this expanded Texas facility will compliment our existing Minnesota and California Locations, and will provide greater access to the growing South and South Western geographic areas.

This new “State-of the-Art” Texas Warehouse includes seventeen (17) loading and receiving docks for LTL shipping and will have access for local will call orders.

In addition this facility is home to “Westin Garage” featuring a Showroom, New Product Showcase, a conference room for training, marketing and sales functions and a fully operational photo studio.

We are excited to grow into our new facilities, and to provide the highest level of service possible to you our valued distributors and partners.

Westin… “Engineered for Enthusiasts”

Come Grow with us!