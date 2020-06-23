Code 3, Inc. committed to delivering emergency warning, safety equipment responders need

ST. LOUIS — Code 3 truly understands that law enforcement can be one of the toughest and most rewarding jobs around. You serve your community because you are called to do so regardless of circumstances and which way the political winds blow.

These difficult times are surely testing that commitment and may even renew that solemn purpose to protect life, property and infrastructure. We here at Code 3 support you and your mission. We are committed to deliver the emergency warning and safety equipment you need to continue keeping the peace and building a better future.

Stand tall and stay safe.

About Code 3, Inc.

Code 3, Inc. engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of lighting and sound-based warning products used by professionals in emergency response, utility, service fleet, and industrial settings. Code 3 has been in business since 1974. Our goal is to become the preferred value leader for innovative emergency lighting and warning products.