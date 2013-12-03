Grafix Shoppe Announces December Design of the Month

Vernon Police Department New York

The Vernon Police Department purchased the new Ford Interceptor SUV equipped with our ULT 2148 design kit customized to fit the Interceptor. On the whole process of getting their new vehicle they had this to say about Grafix Shoppe;

“Actually designing and receiving the graphics kit was easiest part of the whole process and I thank you for that”

Chris Green

Vernon Police Department

