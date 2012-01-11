Grafix Shoppe’s January Design of the Month

Franklin County, KS — Travis Altic with Franklin County Sheriff wanted to upgrade their design to fit the new 2011 Dodge Charger body style. The Grafix Shoppe was able to use the same star and lettering style from the old design ULT-2079 and update it with the ULT-2148 stripe while adding a fade to the stripe to create a unique design. Franklin County has also added “Fallen Officer” decals to the C-pillar which adds to the uniqueness of their new design.