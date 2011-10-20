New Road Defender 5000 series for 2011 Chevy Caprice PPV

Brea, CA -- Go Rhino provides superior front-end protection with the new Road Defender 5000 Series grille guard for the 2011 Chevy Caprice. Its fully welded one-piece construction provides optimal strength and protection to the vehicles bumper and grille. The pre-drilled cross plate offers easy mounting of auxiliary lights for increase light visibility and speaker volume. This simple 45 minute installation does not require cutting or drilling. The replaceable PVC push rail trim does not interfere with SRS air bag system and optional wraparounds offer additional protection from road hazards. The durable black powder coast finish is available with a 5 year warranty.

(888) 427-4466 or visit us at www.gorhinopd.com.