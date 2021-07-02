4 Benefits of secure sedan trunk storage

Vehicle thefts and break-ins have trended down in the last 26 years due to advances in antitheft technology and programs. However, 2020 broke this trend with a 9.2% increase in reported auto thefts according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) compared to 2019.

From public safety professionals to outdoor recreation enthusiasts, we all want to protect our firearms and other valuables from dirt, debris, and delinquents. Leaving valuables in view, or even lock boxes visible, can be a tempting sight for thieves. The solution for most sedan drivers is often to place valuable items in the covered trunk if they must leave them in the vehicle. Unfortunately, thieves know this all too well. Adding an additional layer of security to a vehicle’s trunk with our sedan-compatible line of TruckVaults is a simple and effective tactic to prevent firearm theft, among many other types of theft.



HERE’S 4 BENEFITS OF USING A TRUCKVAULT IN YOUR SEDAN: