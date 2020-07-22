Got a gooseneck? There’s a TruckVault for that

By Maddie Campbell

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — One of the most common questions we get from those who aren’t familiar with our products is: Do you make them for gooseneck trailers? The answer, if it isn’t obvious by the title of the blog post, is yes! The Gooseneck 3 Drawer TruckVault storage system provides secure storage while maintaining access to your gooseneck hitch.

We have an All-Weather TruckVault design made specifically to accommodate a gooseneck trailer for those who have valuable gear to secure. It’s perfect for anyone looking to haul their trailer in addition to having low-profile and waterproof secure storage.

With Line-X XS310 exterior spray coating, bulb seals, and compression locks, your gear is completely sealed within the unit which protects from harmful dust, grit, and water getting in. Three full-length drawers and our divider package will help you organize your valuable gear safely and efficiently, no matter what you carry.

The majority of our gooseneck customers are ranchers who haul their trailers around for work, this is the perfect setup for those who have valuable tools and equipment that need protecting. Wherever you take your rig and your trailer, our All-Weather exterior of the gooseneck design will protect your gear from extreme climates. One of our dealers reached out on behalf of his customer letting us know that “everything was nearly perfect,” that is our hope and why we work with our customers to make custom solutions to suit their needs.

We got the chance to speak with a customer who works in Special Operations as part of the Large Animal Rescue Team and who is also a Drone Operator. He uses his Gooseneck TruckVault storage system daily to secure his long guns, chemical capture dart rifle, medication, and other pieces of sensitive equipment. This officer has two gooseneck trailers: one to haul a swamp buggy and a stock trailer to haul captured/confiscated livestock. He says that he has “no issues with the TruckVault impending me from hooking up to them, it’s a few extra turns or cranks on the jacks and I’m able to clear the vault.”

Whatever you use your gooseneck trailer for, whether it’s livestock or a camper, TruckVault can help you keep your valuable gear safe with our All-Weather Gooseneck TruckVault storage system. With our first-class customer service and custom capabilities, you’re sure to find a build that suits your needs. Check out our page to learn more: https://truckvault.com/gooseneck.

Note: Unfortunately we’re unable to accommodate for a gooseneck hitch with a 5th wheel.

Check out this video to see it in action!

