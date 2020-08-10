Securely store camping equipment with TruckVault’s in-vehicle secure storage solutions

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — With outdoor sports and overlanding on the rise in the last five years or so, people are investing in expensive equipment for camping, fishing, sport shooting, etc. and this means that more and more people need to make sure their investments don’t get stolen.

TruckVault‘s in-vehicle secure storage solutions can be used to hold firearms used for hunting, but also for many other things such as camping equipment, fishing poles, cameras and more. We’ve seen a huge increase in customers who are looking for a TruckVault system for their overlanding trips so that as they travel the world in their vehicle, they can securely store their camping and cooking equipment.

When they need to leave their vehicle for a hike or to grab a bite to eat, they don’t need to worry about someone breaking in and taking their valuable gear because they know it’s safe and sound in their TruckVault storage system.

Don’t wait until it’s too late and you’re stuck with the cost of replacing your gear, Lock It Up with TruckVault.

About TruckVault

Today, TruckVault is the most recognized name for vehicle equipment storage solutions in the sports, law enforcement and public safety markets. Now manufacturing in Sedro Woolley, Washington, TruckVault employs over 50 people internally and out-sources locally, further contributing to the U.S. economy.

TruckVault management and employees take great pride in their products and the quality they represent. You will not buy a better “in-vehicle storage solution” than one manufactured by TruckVault.

