Vectrix Wins “European e-Scooter of the Year” Awards for Both the VX-1 Li/Li+ and VX-2

New Bedford, MA — Vectrix, the world leader in Personal Electric Vehicles, announces two Vectrix clean energy scooters, the VX-1 Li/Li+ and VX-2 have won “European e-Scooter of the Year” at the prestigious Circuit Zolder “Clean Week 2020” event launch (www.cleanweek2020.be) May 3rd to 5th, 2011 in Belgium. Vectrix’s two “European e-Scooter of the Year” awards come closely on the heels of last month’s European debut of the Vectrix VX-1 Li/Li+ and VX-2 at AutoRAI 2011 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The rigorous competition was judged by a prominent panel of automotive and motorcycle journalists from Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Scandinavia, U.K., Italy, Switzerland, and Austria using challenging criterion that included Ecoscore (consumption, emissions, and noise), Driving Range, Recycling, Refilling/Reloading, Price, Performance/Consumption, Aesthetics/Styling, Drivability, Availability in the Market, and Quality of the Press Kit. The Circuit Zolder “Clean Week 2020” award categories included e-Scooters (under 25 km/h/15 mph, under 45 km/h/30 mph, and over 45 km/h/30 mph), e-Bicycle, e-Quadricycle, and e-Bike (on-road, off-road, and MX). The Vectrix electric VX-1 LI/Li+ won the “over 45 km/h (30 mph)” class and the VX-2 won the “under 25 km/h (15 mph)” class.

“Vectrix is extremely proud to take home the European e-Scooter of the Year awards for both our clean energy VX-1 Li/Li+ and our VX-2,” said Brian Buccella, Vectrix Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are so happy to be recognized by such a prestigious panel of experts who understand the value, performance, and cost-effectiveness of our Vectrix electric scooters. To win one category is awesome. To win two categories out of two is simply incredible. It is truly a tribute to the Vectrix core technology and design inherent in every Vectrix vehicle we produce.”

VX‐1 Li/Li+

Perfect for consumer, police, and security applications, the zero-gas emission Vectrix VX-1 Li and Li+ are the latest generation of Vectrix’s flagship vehicle, the VX-1. The clean energy Vectrix VX-1 now offers two new lithium battery options—the VX-1 Li—a 30-amp hour battery, and the VX-1 Li+—a 42-amp hour battery.

The VX-1 is powerful and fast providing superior handling due to a low center of gravity, stiff frame, and even weight distribution. With a curb weight of 193 kg (425 pounds) for the VX-1 Li and 209 kg (460 pounds) for the VX-1 Li+, both bikes are capable of speeds up to 110 km/h (68 mph). The VX-1 Li has a range of up to 64 to 96 km (40 to 60 miles) and the VX-1 Li+ has a range of up to 88 to 136 km, (55-85 miles) [depending on factors like terrain, weight, etc.]. The VX-1 Li accelerates from 0-92 km/h (0-50 mph) in 6.0 seconds and the VX-1 Li+ accelerates from 0-92 km/h (0-50 mph) in 6.25 seconds. Both new VX-1 Li and Li+ models come standard with the patented Vectrix Multi-Function Throttle which provides regenerative braking for maximization of range and a slow-speed reverse for ease-of-use while parking as well as the patented rugged Vectrix rear-wheel mounted planetary gear drive. Both new VX-1 models come with a 1.5 kW on-board battery charger that plugs into a standard 110V/220V and features a recharge time of around 3 to 4 hours for the VX-1 Li and 4 to 6 hours for the VX-1 Li+. Both VX-1s are incredibly cost-effective to operate and produce zero gas emissions.

VX‐2

The all-new Vectrix VX-2 is designed to be the ideal choice for shorter trips—from across town to across campus. The alternative energy VX-2 is the perfect machine for lower-speed urban, neighborhood, and small-town trips. The VX-2 is the electric equivalent of a 50cc internal combustion engine and is smaller and slimmer than other Vectrix models.

The clean energy Vectrix VX-2 is capable of speeds up to 45 km/h (30 mph) and has a range of up to 64 to 88 kilometers (40 to 55 miles) [depending on factors like terrain, weight, driving habits, etc.]. The VX-2 comes standard with the patented Vectrix Multi-Function Throttle which provides regenerative braking to maximize the operating range and a slow-speed reverse for maneuvering in tight spaces. Each VX-2 comes with a 48V/20A battery charger that plugs into a standard 110V/220V and features a recharge time of around 3.5 to 5 hours. The VX-2’s lower profile and lighter weight make it a solid choice for riders seeking responsiveness and maneuverability needed for tight urban centers and congested traffic. The VX-2 offers advanced technology, intuitive controls, and solid, steel-tube chassis construction which makes it just as reliable and exciting as it is affordable.

About Vectrix

Vectrix was formed to develop and commercialize zero emission vehicle platform technologies. The single focus of Vectrix has been to provide clean, efficient, reliable, and affordable urban transportation. Vectrix zero emission vehicles are targeted to both consumers and government fleets. Vectrix has facilities in New Bedford, MA and Wroclaw, Poland.